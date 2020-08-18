PSC appointments as per rules, says Chairman

“It is unfair to create a controversy in the name of job aspirants," he says.

Refuting allegations of backdoor appointments by bypassing the Public Service Commission and denial of opportunity to those included in the various rank lists, PSC Chairman M.K.Sakeer said that the Commission has always worked as per the rule book. Presenting figures regarding rank lists and appointments over the years at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, he said that all actions were as per the rules of the PSC.

He said that 3.4 lakh aspirants were included in PSC rank lists in 2012, out of which 27,000 got appointments in various posts. In 2018, the list had 3.5 lakh aspirants, out of which 33,000 got appointments, matching the number of vacancies.

"Why do we have such a large rank list? Why did such a large number not get appointments? This is because rules stipulate that the list should have atleast five times the number of appointments, to include all the aspirants from the various reservation categories. This PSC has not brought about any change in rules in recent years. It is unfair to create a controversy in the name of job aspirants," he said.

Mr.Sakeer said that there were 45 lakh applicants (including applications by the same person for different posts), while in 2015, the number increased to 68 lakhs. By 2018-19, this surged to 1.25 crores.

In 2014, 11,611 aspirants were included in the police rank list, out of which 4,796 got advice memo, while in 2016-17, 9,041 were included in the rank list, from which 5,667 were selected. In 2018, 10,937 were included in the list, from which 5,601 were selected.

On demands for extending the validity of certain rank lists, he said that the PSC cannot pick and choose to extend the validity of specific lists, as per the rules. As many as 2,000 rank lists are existing, with validity extending up to 2021. He said that there was no need for extension of validity for rank lists considering the lockdown period, as the PSC was able to clear all the pending lists after the lockdown. As many as 12,000 advice memos were issued during the COVID-19 period, he said.