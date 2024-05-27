GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PSC applicants who missed degree level preliminary exam for valid reasons can appear on June 15

Published - May 27, 2024 07:43 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Job aspirants who failed to appear for the Public Service Commission (PSC)‘s degree level preliminary examinations due to valid reasons will be provided one more opportunity to appear for the examination on June 15. Those who had to appear for examinations of other approved universities or institutions on the same day should apply with the admission ticket of the examination they appeared for, with proof of date.

Applicants who were under treatment or suffering from any disease on the day should produce the medical certificate or the documents related to treatment. Pregnant applicants, those who had their marriage on the same date or whose close relatives died on the day can also apply with the relevant documents. The model for the medical certificate is available in the PSC examination updates page in the PSC website.

The applications can be submitted at the PSC district office (except Thiruvananthapuram district) either directly or through someone else. In Thiruvananthapuram district, the applications need to be submitted at the PSC headquarters. The applications will be received only from May 28 to June 6. Applications sent through post or e-mail will not be considered. For more information, contact - 0471-2546260, 0471-2546246

