PSC advice memos to be made available in online profile section

July 03, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to provide the advice memos for jobs in the online profiles of job aspirants on the PSC website. The advice memos from the rank lists to be published from July 1 onwards will be made available this way. The current system of sending advice memos through postal mail will continue. In addition to this, job aspirants can now download these safely using a one time password (OTP). The downloaded advice memo will have a QR code, which the appointing authority can scan to check its authenticity.

The online system is being implemented to address complaints of job aspirants that advice memos do not arrive on time due to change of address or due to other issues. The PSC also decided to make available to the appointing authority the appointment recommendation letters for various departments through the e-vacancy software.