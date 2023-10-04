ADVERTISEMENT

P.S. Varier Award for Praveen Balakrishnan

October 04, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Praveen Balakrishnan

Dr. D. Anushree

Dr. P.S. Nidhin

Praveen Balakrishnan, research officer at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Thiruvananthapuram, has won the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Award instituted by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. Dr. Balakrishnan won the award by topping in the 55th national Ayurveda essay competition conducted by Arya Vaidya Sala on ‘New trends in panchakarma techniques’. He will get ₹60,000 and a citation.

D. Anushree and P.S. Nidhin from the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, won the second prize for their joint essay. They will get ₹40,000 and a citation.

The awards will be presented at the 60th national Ayurveda seminar to be organised by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Thrissur on October 15.

