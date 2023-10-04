HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

P.S. Varier Award for Praveen Balakrishnan

October 04, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. Praveen Balakrishnan

Dr. Praveen Balakrishnan

Dr. D. Anushree

Dr. D. Anushree

Dr. P.S. Nidhin

Dr. P.S. Nidhin

Praveen Balakrishnan, research officer at the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Thiruvananthapuram, has won the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier Award instituted by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala. Dr. Balakrishnan won the award by topping in the 55th national Ayurveda essay competition conducted by Arya Vaidya Sala on ‘New trends in panchakarma techniques’. He will get ₹60,000 and a citation.

D. Anushree and P.S. Nidhin from the National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, won the second prize for their joint essay. They will get ₹40,000 and a citation.

The awards will be presented at the 60th national Ayurveda seminar to be organised by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala in Thrissur on October 15.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.