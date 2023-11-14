ADVERTISEMENT

P.S. Prasanth takes charge as TDB president

November 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Says his priority is to ensure a smooth conduct of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Sabarimala

The Hindu Bureau

P.S. Prashanth on Tuesday took charge as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

At a function held in the TDB headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Prasanth took the oath of office. A. Ajikumar too was inducted into the board as a member. TDB secretary G. Baiju administered the oath of office for both while board member G. Sundaresan presided.

Addressing the function, Mr. Prasanth said his priority was to ensure a smooth conduct of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Sabarimala. He, along with the TDB members, would visit the hill temple on Wednesday to assess the preparations for the upcoming season. Mr. Prasanth, who replaces K. Ananthagopan as president, is slated to hold the post for a tenure of two years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US