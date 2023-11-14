HamberMenu
P.S. Prasanth takes charge as TDB president

Says his priority is to ensure a smooth conduct of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Sabarimala

November 14, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

P.S. Prashanth on Tuesday took charge as president of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

At a function held in the TDB headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Prasanth took the oath of office. A. Ajikumar too was inducted into the board as a member. TDB secretary G. Baiju administered the oath of office for both while board member G. Sundaresan presided.

Addressing the function, Mr. Prasanth said his priority was to ensure a smooth conduct of the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage at Sabarimala. He, along with the TDB members, would visit the hill temple on Wednesday to assess the preparations for the upcoming season. Mr. Prasanth, who replaces K. Ananthagopan as president, is slated to hold the post for a tenure of two years.

