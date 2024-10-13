Provocative sloganeering: MSF seeks Kozhikode District Police Chief’s intervention

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF) has requested legal action from the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) against members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who participated in provocative sloganeering, issuing death threats towards their political rivals.

The MSF officials alleged that the local police were not conducting a serious investigation into the case. They claimed there were attempts to protect the suspects, which included the personal staff of a local people’s representative.

The alleged sloganeering occurred on the Syed Abdul Rahiman Bafakhy Thangal Memorial Government College campus in Koyilandy during the union election last week, prompting State-wide protests from various student organisations.

MSF members alleged that they were threatened with a fate similar to that of their leader, Ariyil Shukoor, a Kannur native who was murdered by political rivals. They said that videos of the sloganeering were available for official verification.

There were also complaints that several MSF and Kerala Students Union workers were assaulted on campus during the provocative demonstration. MSF district secretary Siddique Mohammed, who submitted the petition alleged that some student organisations were deliberately trying to disrupt peace on the campus.

Meanwhile, Koyilandy police said that they had registered a case against 60 identifiable individuals as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. They also added that the First Information Report and other related details were accessible online for complainants to verify.

