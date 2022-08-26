Provisions to be given away at fair rates during Onam: Minister

Move to protect PSUs by including cashew, ghee and cardamom in Onam kit

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
August 26, 2022 18:31 IST

Public will be provided provisions at a fair price through the Onachanta units of Supplyco and Consumerfed, Minister G.R. Anil has said here.

He was visiting the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society (Capex) factory at Perumpuzha. “Cashew products will be made available at all Supplyco outlets in the State to strengthen the industry. The government will ensure market for quality assured products from Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) and Capex to support the crisis-hit sector,” said the Minister.

He added that the decision to include cashew, ghee and cardamom in the Onam kit was taken as part of efforts to protect various PSUs. “Kits will be delivered to everyone on time. A total of 9,83,572 kits were distributed in the State on Thursday,” he said. The Minister also appreciated the workers and management of the KSCDC and Capex for supplying around 80-lakh cashew packets for the Onam kit in a time-bound manner. Capex chairman M. Sivasankarapillai presided over the function while KSCDC chairman S. Jayamohan, MD Rajesh Ramakrishnan, and union leaders were also present.

