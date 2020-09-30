Provisions kit for welfare institutions in Kerala

Distribution through ration shops

The State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to provide provision kits for the residents of homes for the destitute, convents, ashrams, centres for mental health and other welfare institutions to help them tide over the situation triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kits would be distributed through ration shops from September to December at the rate of one per four persons. The funds required for the purpose would be released from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

Cyclone shelters

The meeting decided to set up a consolidated fund of ₹3.2 crore for the maintenance of cyclone shelters constructed under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation project. The amount would be sourced from the interest on the funds in the tsunami rehabilitation project.

It also recommended to the Governor for amendment of the relevant Acts of the Kerala, Calicut, Kannur and MG universities with provisions for receiving and processing applications for the new courses announced in the State Budget for 2020-21.

The meeting decided to resolve the anomalies in the fifth UGC pay revision for teachers in the Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university and to implement the sixth pay revision. However, there will be no payment of arrears on the pay revision.