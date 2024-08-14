Provide uniform question paper till Class XII for first-term exams: AKSTU

The All Kerala School Teachers’ Union (AKSTU) has demanded that question papers for Classes I to XII for the first-term (Onam) examinations to be held from September 3 to 12 this year be provided at the government level for free as was done earlier.

At present, preparation of question paper and exam schedule is under way only for Classes I to X, the AKSTU said in a statement on Wednesday.

The union alleged that private agencies had already started efforts to prepare question papers for Classes XI and XII with an eye on profit. The Left Democratic Front government had in 2017 started providing uniform question papers across the State to end the ‘question paper business’, the union stated.

Any delay by the General Education department in taking a decision will facilitate the question paper lobby, the AKSTU said. The department should intervene in the matter urgently and provide free question papers to all students till Class XII, the statement said.