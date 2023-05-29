Provide services to public without delay: Minister

May 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said that availing the services of officials of various departments without delay is the right of citizens in a democratic setup.

Mr. Rajesh was inaugurating ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat organised at Sulthan Bathery on Monday in connection with the second anniversary of the State government.

The adalat was setting a single stage for solving the pending grievances of the public on various issues as all the available government services were set up for the purpose, Mr. Rajesh said. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman presided over the function .Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran was the chief guest.

As many as 335 grievances were considered at the adalat and 232 were settled. Most complaints were related to Revenue, Agriculture and Local Self-Government departments.

District Collector Renu Raj, Sub Collector Sreelakshmi R., Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju and representatives of local bodies and officials were present.

