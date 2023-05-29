HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Provide services to public without delay: Minister

As many as 335 grievances considered and 232 settled

May 29, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh disbursing certificates to a woman at the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Monday.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh disbursing certificates to a woman at the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said that availing the services of officials of various departments without delay is the right of citizens in a democratic setup.

Mr. Rajesh was inaugurating ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, the taluk-level grievance redressal adalat organised at Sulthan Bathery on Monday in connection with the second anniversary of the State government.

The adalat was setting a single stage for solving the pending grievances of the public on various issues as all the available government services were set up for the purpose, Mr. Rajesh said. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman presided over the function .Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran was the chief guest.

As many as 335 grievances were considered at the adalat and 232 were settled. Most complaints were related to Revenue, Agriculture and Local Self-Government departments.

District Collector Renu Raj, Sub Collector Sreelakshmi R., Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju and representatives of local bodies and officials were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.