Provide free treatment to dog-bite victims, High Court tells Kerala government

The Kerala High Court has asked the State government to ensure that hospitals had adequate stock of medicines and equipment required for dob-bite treatment. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to take steps to identify rabid stray dogs and remove them to a place of isolation within the limits of the local authority concerned, if need be, by tranquillising them under veterinary supervision.

It directed the government to provide effective and free medical treatment to dog-bite victims until concrete measures were put in place. The directive by a Bench comprising Justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and P. Gopinath came at a special sitting on the issue of stray dogs turning violent in the State and biting people at will, and reports that suggest that some of them would be afflicted with Rabies.

The court asked the government to ensure that hospitals had adequate stock of medicines and equipment required for such treatment. The said treatment should also be without prejudice to the right of the person concerned to separately seek compensation from the State for the injuries, mental and/or physical, sustained by him/her, before the appropriate forum.

‘Delayed action’

Referring to people taking law into their own hands and unleashing violence, bordering on massacre, on community dogs that they perceive to be dangerous, the Bench spoke of reports of delayed State action leading to the same.

The court also took note of a circular issued by the State police chief to ensure safety of community dogs, in the wake of instances of killing of dogs by beating and mutilating them, and through poisoning. Yet another report submitted by the Director of Animal Husbandry, State Animal Welfare Board, mentioned that many measures were in various stages of implementation across the State. They include a mass anti-rabies vaccination programme that has begun for owned dogs with the cooperation of the local bodies, to be followed by one proposed to be initiated from September 20 for community dogs. The State has identified 170 hot spots where the vaccination will be administered through the Animal Husbandry Department.

In addition, Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres have been identified across the State, while veterinary doctors, animal handlers and dog catchers will be appointed on contract basis to carry out the ABC measures. The list of veterinary hospitals where emergency night services are available together with 24-hour facilities have been put up on the website of the department, along with their contact numbers, the report says.