Provide facilities for women and children, Child panel tells temple authorities

February 06, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed the administration of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here to find solutions to the issues faced by women and children visiting the temple.

Noting that more than 500 devotees including those from other States were visiting the temple daily, the commission said there was no space in the premises for women to breastfeed children in privacy. The commission directed the chief executive officer of the temple to arrange a room for the purpose with a display board. Commission chairman K.V. Manojkumar also issued directions to arrange a separate queue for devotees with children.

Mr.Manojkumar and commission members Sunanda.N and Jalajamol T.C. visited the temple to ascertain the circumstances after they received complaints about the lack of facilities for women and children.

The commission directed the temple authorities to take action and furnish a report within 30 days.

