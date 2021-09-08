Provide compensation to COVID victims: CMP

Kochi

08 September 2021 20:24 IST

The ruling parties of the Centre and the State should come out with their stand on the compensation to COVID victims as the Supreme Court has asked the Central government to announce its policy regarding the compensation, said Communist Marxist Party (CMP) leader C.P. John on Wednesday.

It would be improper for the Kerala government, which is led by a working class political party, to ignore the plight of the victims. It has been revealed that over 70% of the victims of the pandemic were people aged above 60 years. The pandemic has thrown the lives of millions into crisis, he said.

The CMP had been demanding the appointment of a COVID compensation commission to provide relief to the victims. The opening of educational institutions before half the number of people in the State got vaccinated would be disastrous, he said.

Mr. John criticised the move of K.T. Jaleel, MLA, to invite the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the issues plaguing the cooperative sector in the State. He also welcomed the stand of the Chief Minister rejecting the ED probe into the sector.