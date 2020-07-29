Prove terror funding in gold smuggling case, court tells NIA

KOCHI

29 July 2020

‘If there is no evidence, accused can’t be charged under UAPA’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been asked by the court to come up with evidences to substantiate its charges of terror funding in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

If the agency is unable to come up with evidence to defend the charges, the court will not entertain the case under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on the accused, the NIA Special Judge informed the investigation agency while considering the bail application of Swapna Suresh, the second accused in the case.

The accused in the case were given to the custody of the investigation agency on the assurance that there is evidence to substantiate the charges. The accused had already been in the custody of the agency for over 15 days. The charges levelled against the accused will not stand unless the agency succeeds to convince the court about the terror funding as alleged against them, the judge observed.

NIA’s stand

Arjun Ambalapatte, the Senior Public Prosecutor for NIA, said there existed material evidence to prove the charges. The agency shall produce the case diary and relevant materials before the court, he said.

According to the NIA, while some of the accused in the case might have got involved themselves in gold smuggling for monetary benefits, it was not monetary benefits alone that persons on the either ends of the crime were interested in. The NIA is probing the international and domestic links to the case, he submitted.

K. T. Rameeez, another accused in the case, was convicted in some other offences. He was also an accused for in a case related to Arms Act and he had close links with the accused in the smuggling case, the agency submitted.

Accused’s stand

However, Geo Paul, the lawyer for the accused said there was nothing on record to incriminate the accused to UAPA. There were political reasons for slapping UAPA on the accused. There was an ugly haste in invoking the Sections of the act against the accused, he said.

While the agency noted in the First Information Report and the remand report that the proceeds of the gold smuggling might have been used for terror funding, it later observed in the remand extension report that the accused made investments in bank using the proceeds of the crime.

There were no material on records to prove that the proceeds were used for terror funding, he said. The court posted the case for August 4.