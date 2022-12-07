Protracted legal battles await accused in Vizhinjam port protest cases

December 07, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Protracted legal battles involving financial burden await the top priests of the Latin Catholic Church in Kerala and the protesters arraigned as accused in the cases booked following violent protests at the Vizhinjam international port project site, though the agitation has since been called off.

The police had booked cases against 3,000 identifiable persons, including priests, for vandalising the Vizhinjam police station, causing grievous hurt to police personnel, and damaging public property, including police vehicles and KSRTC buses. Around 200 identifiable persons were booked on the charge of attempting to murder the police personnel, and 119 for trespass.

Cases were booked under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDDP) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The criminal charges included unlawful assembly, rioting, assault, causing grievous hurt, house trespass, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

The police maintained that it sustained a loss of ₹85 lakh and the KSRTC ₹7.96 lakh. The protesters also caused damage worth ₹2.20 lakh at the project site, according to an affidavit filed at the Kerala High Court.

The accused in the PDDP Act cases will have to deposit the money equivalent to the loss caused by them to public property to obtain bail, as directed by the Supreme Court in such cases. Recently, the apex court had adopted a tough stand regarding PDPP Act cases that were booked against Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders in connection with the Kerala Assembly ruckus case, legal sources pointed out.

Even if the government is inclined to withdraw the criminal cases, public prosecutors and trial courts will have to independently verify the applications to withdraw the prosecution. Interestingly, all the courts, including the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, the Kerala High Court, and the Supreme Court, had rejected the withdrawal petition filed by the State government in the Assembly ruckus case and asked the accused to face trial, they said.

After investigation, the police can refer some insignificant cases booked in this connection to the court to be considered for withdrawing prosecution. However, it may not be possible to quickly write off serious offences, including attempt to murder and causing damage to public property, added the legal sources.