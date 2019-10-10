Protocol for management of regulators

The Irrigation Department has decided to introduce a uniform protocol for the monsoon-season management and operation of regulators on all rivers in the State.

The decision, prompted by the flood disasters of 2018 and 2019, was taken at a meeting convened by Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty here on Wednesday.

Similar to the protocol for dams, the one that is on the cards for regulators requires a certification at three different levels stating that the structures are ready to handle the increased seasonal flow.

As per the decision, the assistant engineer, the assistant executive engineer and the executive engineer concerned must strictly ensure before each rainy season that the regulators have undergone necessary repairs and that all components are functional.

“They have to ensure that the shutters are functioning properly. The officers are also required to inform the chief engineer concerned of their assessment,” a senior irrigation official said.

Although protocols do exist for the monsoon-season operation of regulators, adherence is often influenced by other activities on the rivers. For example, it is mandatory that the regulators are kept open ahead of the monsoon. In the case of check-dams, the vents are to be kept open.

“But there are instances where irrigation officials face stiff opposition from the local people who demand that the shutters are closed to ensure adequate storage for drinking water supply. In some places, they demand that the shutters be downed for enabling fishing activity,” the official said.