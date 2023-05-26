ADVERTISEMENT

Protests staged in front of St. Mary’s Basilica

May 26, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A protest meet in progress demanding reopening of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has been remained closed for the past six months.

Almaya Munnettam, a group of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, and Basilica Collective jointly organised a protest and prayer in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has remained closed for the past six months owing to differences between two groups in the Church over the way the Mass should be performed.  

ALSO READ
Archdiocesan leadership fomenting trouble at Moozhikulam church, alleges lay people’s group

The protesters accused the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, of locking down the basilica when he had failed to push his agenda and demanded that it be opened to lay people for worship.  

The protesters also demanded Mr. Thazhath’s resignation and removal of Father Antony Puthavelil as administrator of the basilica.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The basilica was closed following a bitter standoff between the section that opposed unified performance of Mass and the one that favoured it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

religion and belief

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US