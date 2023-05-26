HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests staged in front of St. Mary’s Basilica

May 26, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
A protest meet in progress demanding reopening of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has been remained closed for the past six months.

A protest meet in progress demanding reopening of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has been remained closed for the past six months.

Almaya Munnettam, a group of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese, and Basilica Collective jointly organised a protest and prayer in front of the St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, which has remained closed for the past six months owing to differences between two groups in the Church over the way the Mass should be performed.  

ALSO READ
Archdiocesan leadership fomenting trouble at Moozhikulam church, alleges lay people’s group

The protesters accused the apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, of locking down the basilica when he had failed to push his agenda and demanded that it be opened to lay people for worship.  

The protesters also demanded Mr. Thazhath’s resignation and removal of Father Antony Puthavelil as administrator of the basilica.  

The basilica was closed following a bitter standoff between the section that opposed unified performance of Mass and the one that favoured it.

Related Topics

religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.