Protests stage-managed by BJP: Yechury

‘Sangh Parivar bid to destabilise LDF government’

The ongoing protests in the State following the charges raised by an accused in the gold smuggling case is a stage-managed show by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Sangh Parivar, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechuri has said.

“It is a non-issue, already investigated by various central agencies. The Sangh Parivar forces have been trying all means to destabilise the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. They had failed in their earlier attempts and will fail in the current edition too.”

On security to CM

The safety cover for the Chief Minister was decided by the security agencies on the basis of information gathered by them, he said, responding to criticism on the high security cover given to the Chief Minister.

On the SilverLine project, Mr. Yechury said it was a joint project of the State and the Centre. Instead of just pointing fingers at the State, the Centre should make its stand clear, he said.