Protests over the Governor’s expulsion of journalists continues for second day

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurates the Raj Bhavan March taken out by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists against the selective discrimination of media by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

ADVERTISEMENT

Civic protests over the debarment of two news channels from covering Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s media interaction in Kochi continued to dominate the political debate in Kerala for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) described Mr. Khan’s expulsion of Kairali TV and MediaOne TV journalists from the interface as an arbitrary act.

In a press statement, the EGI said, “The Guild is deeply disturbed by the selective targeting of media channels by a person who occupies the high constitutional office and who is supposed to be a guardian of democratic values, including freedom of the press”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement co-signed by EGI president Seema Mustafa, general secretary Anant Nath and treasurer Shriram Pawar, the Guild said, “Media has the right to be critical of those in power, and such critical coverage cannot be a reason for denying access to press meets. The EGI noted the worryingly increasing tendency to block the media from access to information in the public domain”.

The EGI underlined the need to respect press freedom and unhindered access to report on government affairs, irrespective of the editorial position of news organisations.

Excluding the BJP, the ruling front and opposition had condemned Mr. Khan’s ‘blackballing’ of the two media houses.

At the start of the press conference in Kochi on Monday, Mr. Khan had asked “party (CPI(M) cadres masquerading as journalists (Kairali representative) to leave.

He also singled out MediaOne journalists for debarment. Mr. Khan’s grouse was that MediaOne had demonised him for backing the 1985 Supreme Court decision empowering women to claim maintenance post-divorce in the landmark Shah Bano case.

Earlier, Mr. Khan had accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of abrasive behaviour towards media persons and exhorted journalists to stand up to the latter.

Inaugurating a KUWJ Raj Bhavan march against the Governor’s alleged infringement on press freedom, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said Mr. Khan’s actions and averments ill behoved the latter’s high office. He said Mr. Khan’s purge of journalists was tantamount to juvenile behaviour.

CPI(M) central committee member and former Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Isaac said Mr. Khan’s conduct reflected a deep disdain for democracy and free speech and bordered on the dictatorial.

IUML leader K. P. Majeed, MLA, said journalists should have boycotted the Governor’s media interaction after Mr. Khan expelled two of their compatriots.

CPI(M) MP, John Brittas, CPI leader Mangode Radhakrishnan, Kerala Congress (J) leader Mons Joseph, MLA, KUWJ State president M. V. Vineetha, general secretary R. Kiran Babu and treasurer Suresh Vellimangalam also spoke.