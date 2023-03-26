Protests over alleged custodial death rock Thripunithura; Crime Branch begins probe

March 26, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The district Crime Branch has begun a probe into the death of 52-year-old Manoharan, a resident of Irumpanam, after he was taken to the Hill Palace Police station on Saturday. Protests rocked the premises of the station and the Kochi-Kottayam highway that passes through Thripunithura on Sunday.

Eyewitness accounts have debunked police claims that Manoharan, the sole breadwinner of his family comprising his wife, children and aged parents, did not stop his two-wheeler when the police patrol team signalled him to. He stopped a little away and removed his helmet, following which a police officer hit his face, they said. He was a well-behaved person and was not driving under the influence of alcohol, as was proven by a breath analyser test, they added.

The police took him in their jeep to the Hill Palace station, where the police claim that he collapsed. A post-mortem report reportedly says that he died due to heart attack. Sub inspector Jimmy Jose of the station has been suspended from service in connection with the death.

The State Human Rights Commission has taken note of the alleged police brutality and registered a case. Commission Chairman Antony Dominic directed the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to conduct a probe and submit a report.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has said that Manoharan died due to custodial torture, as he was assaulted by the police at the spot, in the jeep, and at the police station for stopping his bike a little away from the police patrol team. “The Hill Palace police station has of late become infamous for custodial torture, led by its circle inspector. The police officials involved in the incident must be slapped with murder charge. Only the sub inspector has been suspended, while there are covert attempts to save the CI,” he said.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the state of affairs, Mr. Satheesan said the State’s police had never been this bad. “The very same police failed to pay heed to distress calls made by women who were attacked by criminals. This is because party activists rule police stations and personnel are posted on the basis of political patronage,” he added.

Terming the death a murder, former judge of Kerala High Court B. Kemal Pasha asked why the police had taken him to the station when it was evident that he had not been driving under the influence of alcohol. The police could use reasonable force only if anyone resisted arrest, he added.

Anoop Jacob, MLA, too termed it custodial death and demanded that the government terminate the services of the police officers who assaulted him. “This is because they violated a circular issued by the DGP that they should not use force while on traffic rule enforcement duty,” he said.