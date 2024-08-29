Protests mount over withdrawal of Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train before Onam

The discontinuation from Monday of the tri-weekly Vande Bharat Express train operating between Ernakulam and Bengaluru as a special train has invited all-round flak from commuters and people’s representatives, especially since the Railways preferred to withdraw the train despite the impending Onam festival season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Railways must review the decision and restore the service as the move has dashed the hopes of tens of thousands of people from Kerala employed in Bengaluru, said Hibi Eden, MP.

“They were banking on Vande Bharat Express and other trains to travel back to the State for Onam. The Railways must at least clarify whether they would restore the service as a special train,” he said in a letter addressed to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vande Bharat service was operating with full seat occupancy, despite its (early morning) starting time from Bengaluru. The discontinuation of the service has caught passengers unawares, since seats are not any more available for the Onam season on most trains that operate to Kerala from Bengaluru, Mr. Eden said.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas too, in a letter to the Railway Minister, sought continuation and regularisation of the Vande Bharat Express service. Citing the high occupancy rate of 105% in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru corridor, he raised concern at its abrupt suspension, hinting at possible influence from the (inter-State) private bus lobby.

The All Kerala Railway Passengers’ Association and the Kerala-Bengaluru Train Users’ Forum reiterated their demand to convert the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat service as a daily service. They also sought allocation of a 16-coach rake, citing the increasing demand in the corridor for the service.

“Or else, commuters will be at the mercy of private bus operators who charge over double the rail fare. The travel demand in the corridor is expected to peak in the coming four months, during the Onam- Navarathri- Christmas- New Year season. The Railways must also rise up to commuter expectations and allot a daily train between Kozhikode and Bengaluru,” said Venkitesh T.G., secretary of the Kerala-Bengaluru Train Users’ Forum.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.