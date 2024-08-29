GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests mount over withdrawal of Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train before Onam

Published - August 29, 2024 09:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The inaugural journey of the Ernakulam - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train from Ernakulam South station.

The inaugural journey of the Ernakulam - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express train from Ernakulam South station. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The discontinuation from Monday of the tri-weekly Vande Bharat Express train operating between Ernakulam and Bengaluru as a special train has invited all-round flak from commuters and people’s representatives, especially since the Railways preferred to withdraw the train despite the impending Onam festival season.

The Railways must review the decision and restore the service as the move has dashed the hopes of tens of thousands of people from Kerala employed in Bengaluru, said Hibi Eden, MP.

“They were banking on Vande Bharat Express and other trains to travel back to the State for Onam. The Railways must at least clarify whether they would restore the service as a special train,” he said in a letter addressed to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Railway Minister.

The Vande Bharat service was operating with full seat occupancy, despite its (early morning) starting time from Bengaluru. The discontinuation of the service has caught passengers unawares, since seats are not any more available for the Onam season on most trains that operate to Kerala from Bengaluru, Mr. Eden said.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas too, in a letter to the Railway Minister, sought continuation and regularisation of the Vande Bharat Express service. Citing the high occupancy rate of 105% in the Ernakulam-Bengaluru corridor, he raised concern at its abrupt suspension, hinting at possible influence from the (inter-State) private bus lobby.

The All Kerala Railway Passengers’ Association and the Kerala-Bengaluru Train Users’ Forum reiterated their demand to convert the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat service as a daily service. They also sought allocation of a 16-coach rake, citing the increasing demand in the corridor for the service.

“Or else, commuters will be at the mercy of private bus operators who charge over double the rail fare. The travel demand in the corridor is expected to peak in the coming four months, during the Onam- Navarathri- Christmas- New Year season. The Railways must also rise up to commuter expectations and allot a daily train between Kozhikode and Bengaluru,” said Venkitesh T.G., secretary of the Kerala-Bengaluru Train Users’ Forum.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.