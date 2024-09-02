Protests mount over delay in announcing new date for Nehru Trophy Boat Race

Protests are intensifying over the delay in announcing a new date for the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR).

More than a month after the State government postponed the 70th edition of the regatta- originally scheduled for August 10 on Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha- and cancelled the entire Champions Boat League (CBL) following the Wayanad landslides, boat clubs have found themselves in a sticky wicket with many facing financial strain. Most clubs had already completed a month’s training, with some spending up to ₹80 lakh, when the government’s decision came on August 1.

With authorities in no hurry to declare the fresh date of the event, boat clubs, valla samities (boat owners), boat race buffs and other stakeholders are on the warpath. On Monday, Vallamkali Samrakshana Samithi Keralam (VSSK), a collective of boat clubs, owners, rowers, race buffs and tourism stakeholders, met Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese, who also serves as the chairman of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race Society (NTBRS), to demand that the race be held on September 28.

“When the government postponed the NTBR, we supported the decision. However, the prolonged delay in announcing a new date has pushed the clubs into debt. Each club has recruited over 100 rowers, including highly paid professionals, and maintaining their fitness is costly. The NTBR should be conducted on September 28, as many clubs will be participating in various races during the Onam period,” said Prajith Puthanveettil, coordinator, VSSK, adding that any further delay would exacerbate the financial burden on the clubs.

Amidst the indecision over the NTBR, the move to organise the Beypore International Water Festival in Kozhikode using government funds has sparked anger among boat clubs and race enthusiasts. MPs- K.C. Venugopal and Kodikunnil Suresh - have urged the government to conduct the NTBR.

Boat clubs and valla samities are also calling on the government to reconsider its decision to cancel the CBL season. While participating in the NTBR is largely a matter of pride, clubs and valla samities rely on the CBL to recoup some of their expenses.

Meanwhile, NTBRS officials indicated that a meeting of the society would be convened in the coming days to discuss the NTBR’s rescheduling.

Before the postponement, 74 boats, including 19 snakeboats, had registered in nine categories for this year’s race. .