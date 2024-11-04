GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protests intensify in Kozhikode as SilverLine project receives conditional green light

Published - November 04, 2024 11:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Kattilapeedika protesting against the project receiving conditional green signal from the Railway Minister.

Residents of Kattilapeedika protesting against the project receiving conditional green signal from the Railway Minister. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

With Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw giving a conditional green signal to the K-Rail Corporation’s SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project across Kerala on Sunday (November 3), anti-K-Rail protests that had almost subsided in the state renewed with increased vigour.

Protesters in Kattilapeedika town, on the outskirts of Kozhikode city, who have been agitating for over 1,400 days, expressed their sleeplessness on Sunday night due to anxiety and ongoing discussions surrounding the project following the Minister’s announcement. They organised a protest march through the town on Monday (November 4) evening.

“You cannot imagine what we are enduring. We understand that, given the current circumstances, the likelihood of the project taking off is minimal. However, with both the State and Central governments refusing to shelve it, we find ourselves in a difficult position,” said Sreeja Kandiyil, a former member of the Chemancheri grama panchayat, who has been involved in the protest since its inception four years ago.

“At least 160 houses in Chemancheri panchayat fall under the proposed alignment for the SilverLine project. As a result, owners of the houses and plots find that their properties cease to be assets. ‘We cannot take a loan against our property or sell it, Ms. Kandiyil said.

Although the protesters met with the Railway Minister on Sunday, they did not receive a favourable response. They remain steadfast in their opposition, even if the government increases the compensation amount. Many of them are facing multiple charges related to the protests.

“All we need is for the governments to announce that the project is shelved. Only such an announcement can save our lives,” said Naseer Thotoli, a local resident. “We suspect the State government has struck some deal with the Centre that would allow them to resume the survey and other procedures for the project before the current Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s term ends,” he added.

The Railway Minister announced on Sunday that the SilverLine project could move forward if the State government properly addresses the technical and environmental issues in its design.

