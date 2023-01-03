Protests in Kottayam over nurse’s death due to alleged food poisoning

January 03, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A day after the death of 33-year-old Reshmi Raj allegedly due to food poisoning, Kottayam on Tuesday witnessed widespread protests against the alleged laxity of authorities in taking action against the eateries that flout food safety norms.

The protests began with activists of the Democratic Youth Federation of India staging a protest march to the restaurant at Samkranthi from where the victim last consumed food and vandalising the building. The protesters accused the municipal authorities of turning a blind eye to the restaurant units that function without meeting the basic norms of hygiene.

Later in the day, councillors belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party barged into a meeting convened by municipal chairperson Bincy Sebastian and demanded action against the officials concerned for alleged laxity in acting against the restaurant despite serving it a closure notice two months ago. The restaurant had been slapped with the closure notice after being found operating in unhygienic conditions during an inspection by the health wing of the civic body.

A question as to how the restaurant reopened just two days after the closure notice received no specific answers from the authority while further discussions on the issue revealed that its kitchen had been functioning without a licence. The protests ended after the authorities promised to suspend the officials responsible for the slip-up.

While a preliminary medical report attributed the death to infection to internal organs, authorities are awaiting a post-mortem report of the victim to confirm the exact cause of death. The police have registered a case for unnatural death at the Gandhinagar station in connection with the incident while the food safety authorities too have slapped a case against the eatery under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

“We are awaiting the post-mortem report before initiating further action against the restaurant. In the meantime, we will be providing all assistance to the Food safety department in conducting inspections at the restaurants across the district,” said K.Karthik, District Police Chief, Kottayam.

As per reports, the victim, a nurse with the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, had developed uneasiness after having food from the Park restaurant near Samkranthi on December 29. A few other persons who had consumed food from the eatery on the same day too were reported to have suffered from food poisoning.