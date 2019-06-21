Protests in CPI(M) over Parayil issue

While protests are brewing against the Anthoor municipal administration including chairperson P.K. Shyamala over the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil following the denial of permits for his multicrore convention centre at Panthalam, the widow of the deceased has sent a complaint to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the death of her husband.

Beena, widow of Sajan who ended his life on June 18, lodged a complaint with the District Collector and the District Police Chief, family sources said adding a copy of the complaint was forwarded to the Chief Minister by post to seek his intervention. The content of the complaint is not available.

The complaint assumes significance amid reports that the death of Sajan, a party sympathiser, has triggered protests even among Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadres, especially against municipal chairperson Ms. Shyamala, wife of senior CPI(M) leader M.V. Govindan.

Delay in issuing permit

While the CPI(M) leadership here blamed municipal officials, including the secretary, for the delay in issuing the required permits for the newly constructed auditorium, the family of the deceased has alleged that Ms. Shyamala deliberately created issues that delayed the required permits, despite the intervention of senior party leader P. Jayarajan.

With the UDF and the BJP stepping up pressure demanding that Ms. Shyamala be booked for forcing Sajan to end his life, the CPI(M) has officially said the municipal officials were responsible for the denial of permits. CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, who visited the bereaved family along with party leaders P. Jayarajan and P.K. Sreemathy on Thursday, had assured the family that the party would take all necessary steps to ensure that all permits were issued and the convention centre was opened.

While the party leadership’s stand amounted to giving a clean chit to the chairperson, protests against Ms. Shyamala over the handling of the permits issue are not confined to Opposition parties. The CPI(M) Taliparamba area committee was learnt to have expressed its protests against Ms. Shyamala. Some committee members, according to sources, had even demanded removal of Ms. Shyamala from the post of chairperson.