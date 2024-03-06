GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Protests in city over Veterinary university student’s death

March 06, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala joins fasting leaders Jebi Mather, Rahul Mamkootathil demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sidharthan, a veterinary  student, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Senior Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala joins fasting leaders Jebi Mather, Rahul Mamkootathil demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sidharthan, a veterinary  student, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Secretariat gates here witnessed a spate of protests through the day on Wednesday by various organisations against the death of a student of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Wayanad.

Demanding a CBI probe into the student’s death, the protestors blocked the main road, tried to force their way into the Secretariat and clashed with the police several times. Workers of the Congress, Youth Congress and Mahila Congress, Muslim Students Federation and Aam Admi Party staged a sit in before the main gate of the Secretariat. The police used water cannons and batons to disperse the protestors.

Workers of the Mahila Congress climbed atop the barricades and waved flags.

By evening, Youth Congress workers led by State president Rahul Mamkootathil staged a march expressing solidarity with the ongoing protest by the CPO rank holders demanding recruitment. The police used force to disperse the march after it turned violent, leading to angry exchanges between Mr. Rahul and police officials.

The protestors dispersed after conciliatory moves made by senior police officials.

