Protests in Assam: three express trains cancelled

Railways have cancelled three long-distance express trains due to the agitations at the Sankrail and Nalpur railway stations and in the Maurigram–Bankranayabaz section in West Bengal and protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Howrah–Ernakulam Junction Antyodaya Express (22877), scheduled to leave Howrah on December 14, has been cancelled. Consequently, its corresponding train (22878), scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction on December 17, has been cancelled. Silchar- Thiruvananthapuram Central Aronai Express (12508) of December 12 has also been cancelled.

Trains to be regulated

Trains will be regulated from December 15 to January 13, 2020 to enforce line and power blocks between Cherthala and Turavur. Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur Express (16127) will be regulated at Cherthala from December 15 to January 13, 2020 except on Thursdays and December 25.

Mysuru–Kochuveli Express (16315) will be regulated for 25 minutes at Kumbalam from December 15 to January 13 except on Thursdays and December 25.

Mangaluru Junction- Kochuveli Antyodaya Express (16356) will be regulated for 45 minutes at Kumbalam on Mondays and Saturdays from December 15 to January 13, 2020. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Superfast Express (22655) will be regulated at the Cherthala railway station from December 15 to January 13, 2020, except on December 25.