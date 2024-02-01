Protests held at NIT-C against suspension of student

February 01, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

A large number of students staged protests at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Thursday against the suspension of Vysakh Premkumar of the department of Electronics and Communication following a clash between two groups over the Ram Temple consecration at Ayodhya on January 22.

Activists of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Fraternity Movement separately staged protests against the move. Leaders of both the organisations said they would intensify the agitation if the authorities did not revoke the action against Mr. Premkumar, a fourth-year student. Leaders of the Students Federation of India (SFI) too deplored the suspension of the student.

Tension prevailed at the NIT-C last week when a few students tried to celebrate the consecration of the Ram Temple by drawing a saffron-coloured map of India and another group displayed a placard with the slogan ‘India is not Rama Rajya’. Mr. Premkumar, who was part of the group that displayed the placard, and Kailash, another student, were reportedly roughed up by the other group.

Meanwhile, the authorities have reportedly refused to have a rethink on the order. A section of students told the media that they were not given a chance to present their version of the incident.

Leaders of the KSU, Fraternity Movement, and the SFI alleged that the NIT-C authorities were acting at the behest of the Sangh Parivar as they had not taken any action against the other group that beat up Mr. Kailash and Mr. Premkumar. KSU activists on Thursday drew a map of India to mark their protest outside the campus.