Protests grow over government decision to resume mineral sand mining at Thottappally

Protest is brewing against the State government’s decision to restart mineral sand mining at Thottappally in Alappuzha.

A meeting attended by representatives of various political parties, including the Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI), and organisations urged the government not to proceed with sand mining. It pointed out that the recent State government order allowing sand extraction throughout the year was mysterious and would destroy the coast and Kuttanad region. The meeting decided to resist any move to transport mineral-rich sand from Thottappally.

Permission to KMML

Last month, the government granted permission to Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) to extract mineral-rich sand from the Thottappally pozhi (sandbar at sea mouth) and spillway channel to ensure the smooth flow of floodwaters from Kuttanad to the sea during the monsoon season.

It is the fifth year in a row that the KMML has been allowed to extract mineral sand from Thottappally. As per the order dated July 9, 2024, the government fixed the rate of mineral sand at ₹900 per cubic metre.

Last year, following an agreement between the Water Resources department and the KMML, around two lakh cubic metres of sand were extracted from Thottappally. This time, the KMML, within its capacity, has already struck a separate deal with the Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), making it a joint venture. While dredging will be done by the KMML, removal and transportation of sand will be the IREL’s responsibility.

Measures afoot

Residents said that though dredging had not yet begun, measures were afoot to transport mineral-rich sand that had already accumulated on the land. “People and machinery have been deployed, and we expect them to start transporting sand from Thottappally in the coming days. Once the sand accumulated on the land is cleared, the KMML will begin dredging. We will oppose mining and transportation of mineral sand with all our strength,” said Karimanal Ghanana Virudha Ekopana Samithi (KGVES) chairperson Suresh Kumar S.

Until a few years ago, the Irrigation department used to invite tenders to cut open the pozhi to ensure the flow of excess water from Kuttanad to the sea. The removed sand was kept on the coastline. However, in recent years, companies such as the KMML and the IREL have been entrusted with opening the pozhi and allowed to transport the removed sand.

The meeting was presided over by Mr. Kumar. Congress block president T.A. Hameed, CPI branch secretary S. Madhu, Congress leader A.R. Kannan, Civil Society Movement State president Kabir Shah, Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha office-bearers Ajayan V.P., Vipin Viswambharan, and others attended the meeting.

