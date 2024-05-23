Protests erupt over change in administration at Mateer Memorial church

Tense scenes unfolded outside the Mateer Memorial church at LMS compound in the city on Thursday after a protest over a “forced” change effected in the church’s administration spilled over to the streets, prompting intervention by the police to prevent a full-blown clash and maintain peace.

The developments marked yet another chapter in the long drawn dispute between a former administrative committee led by former Church of South India (CSI) south Kerala diocese bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam and administrative secretary T.T. Praveen, and another panel that had replaced the former following a direction by the Madras High Court a few weeks ago.

The court had dissolved the administrative committee and appointed K.G. Simon, a retired IPS officer, as administrative secretary on April 30. Royce Manoj Victor had also taken charge as the new bishop on the basis of the order.

However, the issue took a turn after the group led by Mr. Praveen claimed to have obtained a favourable order from the Supreme Court on Wednesday, purportedly allowing the disbanded administrative committee to continue in office.

The group “assumed office” and allegedly forced the bishop and Mr. Simon to leave the premises on Thursday evening. This led to a confrontation among the parishioners with the factions taking positions on either side, separated by a large posse of police.

With both sides refusing to budge from their positions, the LMS junction leading to places including Vellayambalam, Sasthamangalam, and Kowdiar remained inaccessible for motorists.