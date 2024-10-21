ADVERTISEMENT

Protests erupt in Kannur over ADM’s death; Cong., BJP demand action

Published - October 21, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KANNUR

Demonstrations took place at multiple locations, with tensions escalating as protesters demanded accountability and action

The Hindu Bureau

Police using water cannons to disperse BJP workers after their protest march to the Kannur collectorate turned violent on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Widespread protests erupted in Kannur on Monday with Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers rallying against the alleged suicide of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. Demonstrations took place at multiple locations, with tensions escalating as protesters demanded accountability and action.

Congress workers, led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president Martin George, gathered at Kannur Government Medical College demanding the dismissal of T.V Prashanth, who had filed a complaint against Naveen, accusing him of accepting a bribe to issue a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol bunk. During the march, a clash erupted when the protesters attempted to breach the police barricade and enter the college premises. Despite the authorities’ efforts to maintain order, a scuffle ensued between the activists and the police. The situation was eventually controlled following the intervention by party leaders.

Simultaneously, BJP activists staged a protest march to the Kannur collectorate, calling for a judicial inquiry, the resignation of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, and the arrest of former district panchayat president P.P. Divya, who, they alleged, was involved in the circumstances leading to Naveen’s death. Clashes erupted when the police attempted to stop the march with barricades and water cannons, provoking an angry response from the protesters.

BJP leaders criticised the authorities, alleging that even after five days of the investigation, the police had not taken any concrete action against Divya. They accused the district administration of protecting the accused and failing to deliver justice for the late Naveen Babu.

Support our reporting.
The protests have created a tense atmosphere in Kannur, with calls for a thorough investigation into Naveen’s death gaining momentum. Both political parties are pressuring the government to act swiftly, emphasising the need for accountability and transparency in the probe.

