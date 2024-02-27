Protests erupt as CUK revokes Professor’s suspension

February 27, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Tensions flared at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) as student organisations voiced outrage over the reinstatement of Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the Department of English, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The decision of Vice-Chancellor-in-charge K.C Baiju to revoke the suspension triggered widespread condemnation and demonstrations on the campus on Tuesday.

Students Federation of India activists staged a protest near the V-C’s office, symbolically besieging the premises with posters demanding Dr. Ahamed’s removal. Similarly, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers blocked Registrar M. Muraleedharan Nambiar’s vehicle, demanding justice for the victim and accountability from the varsity authorities.

National Students Union of India, echoing the sentiments of many students, condemned the V-C’s decision, asserting that it jeopardized the safety of female students on the campus. The organisation labelled the action as denial of justice and pledged further protests if Dr. Ahamed resumed duty.

The controversy stemmed from allegations that Dr. Ahamed had engaged in inappropriate conduct, including lewd remarks and physical advances towards female students. Despite an initial suspension following an interim report by the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee (ICC), the V-C’s decision to reinstate him drew criticism for its perceived leniency.

During the investigation, additional complaints emerged, alleging further instances of misconduct by Dr. Ahamed. However, the ICC’s inability to issue a conclusive verdict on the original complaint cast doubts on the disciplinary action.

Dr. Ahamed’s reinstatement comes with conditions, including a departmental inquiry, exclusion from teaching first year MA students of the complaining department, and maintenance of a respectful classroom environment. The Professor has been instructed to return to the varsity premises within seven days.

Student leaders of various organisations vowed to continue their resistance against Dr. Ahamed’s reinstatement, pledging to prevent his return to teaching duties through strong protests.