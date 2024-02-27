GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Protests erupt as CUK revokes Professor’s suspension

Student organisations condemn V-C’s action. They vow to continue their resistance against the reinstatement of Dr. Efthikar Ahamed who is facing allegations of sexual harassment

February 27, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Tensions flared at the Central University of Kerala (CUK) as student organisations voiced outrage over the reinstatement of Efthikar Ahamed B., an Assistant Professor in the Department of English, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The decision of Vice-Chancellor-in-charge K.C Baiju to revoke the suspension triggered widespread condemnation and demonstrations on the campus on Tuesday.

Students Federation of India activists staged a protest near the V-C’s office, symbolically besieging the premises with posters demanding Dr. Ahamed’s removal. Similarly, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad workers blocked Registrar M. Muraleedharan Nambiar’s vehicle, demanding justice for the victim and accountability from the varsity authorities.

National Students Union of India, echoing the sentiments of many students, condemned the V-C’s decision, asserting that it jeopardized the safety of female students on the campus. The organisation labelled the action as denial of justice and pledged further protests if Dr. Ahamed resumed duty.

The controversy stemmed from allegations that Dr. Ahamed had engaged in inappropriate conduct, including lewd remarks and physical advances towards female students. Despite an initial suspension following an interim report by the Internal Grievance Redressal Committee (ICC), the V-C’s decision to reinstate him drew criticism for its perceived leniency.

During the investigation, additional complaints emerged, alleging further instances of misconduct by Dr. Ahamed. However, the ICC’s inability to issue a conclusive verdict on the original complaint cast doubts on the disciplinary action.

Dr. Ahamed’s reinstatement comes with conditions, including a departmental inquiry, exclusion from teaching first year MA students of the complaining department, and maintenance of a respectful classroom environment. The Professor has been instructed to return to the varsity premises within seven days.

Student leaders of various organisations vowed to continue their resistance against Dr. Ahamed’s reinstatement, pledging to prevent his return to teaching duties through strong protests.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.