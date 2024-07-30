Protests continue to simmer at Kerala University, Syndicate members abstain from research award ceremony

Discontentment continued to simmer in the University of Kerala a day after the tumultuous Syndicate election, with Syndicate members abstaining from the presentation ceremony of university research project awards on Tuesday.

Vice-Chancellor in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal presented the best research project and highest research grant awards for 2022-23 at a modest ceremony held at the Syndicate Chamber.

The day also saw a protest by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor over delays in conducting the university union election and distributing certificates to the winners of the previous youth festival.

Award ceremony

The Best Research Project Awards, each worth ₹25,000 along with a memento and certificate, were awarded to R. Jayakrishnan, Associate Professor, Physics department, and Manju S. Nair, Professor, Economics department.

The Highest Research Grant Awards, each consisting of a purse of ₹25,000, memento and certificate, were given to A. Bijukumar, Head, Aquatic Biology and Fisheries department; and Prof. Manju S. Nair.

The Department of Aquatic Biology and Fisheries was chosen for the Best Research Department Award. Subodh G., Assistant Professor, Physics department; and Anil Chandran S., Head, Demography department; were presented Letters of Appreciation.

Originally scheduled for March, the presentation ceremony was postponed on account of the model code of conduct that was in force during the general election.

A section of Syndicate members kept away from the function after their demand to defer the programme was purportedly turned down. They argued that the ceremony should have been conducted with the same level of grandeur as in the previous years.

Protest

In response to the students’ agitation, the Vice-Chancellor agreed to notify the elections for the university union on August 13 and to conduct the elections on September 6. Sources claimed that assurances were also made to distribute certificates for all youth festival competition items, except the disputed ones, at the earliest. The delay had allegedly prevented several students from receiving grace marks.

At the Syndicate elections on Monday, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed candidates won for the first time ever, while the Left won nine seats and the Congress a lone seat.