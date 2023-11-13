HamberMenu
Protests continue over paddy farmer’s death

The farmer allegedly killed himself after banks denied him an agriculture loan for cultivating paddy in the puncha (first) crop season citing a low CIBIL score

November 13, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visiting the family members of paddy farmer K.G. Parasad at Thakazhi in Alappuzha on Monday.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan visiting the family members of paddy farmer K.G. Parasad at Thakazhi in Alappuzha on Monday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Protest is brewing over the death of paddy farmer K.G. Prasad at Thakazhi in Kuttanad last week.

Several politicians and religious leaders, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran, and Archbishop of Changanassery Mar Joseph Perumthottam, visited the deceased farmer’s family on Monday.

Prasad who tried to kill himself on Friday last, allegedly after banks denied him an agriculture loan for cultivating paddy in the puncha (first) crop season citing a low CIBIL score, died in a hospital at Thiruvalla on Saturday. In a phone call he made to his friend before committing suicide and a note allegedly written by him, which was recovered from his house, Mr. Prasad accused the State government and a few banks of pushing him to take an extreme step. He was the district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Muraleedharan said that despite the Centre increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of the paddy, the benefit was yet to reach the farmers in Kerala after the State government slashed the same amount from its incentive. “The centre has increased the MSP by ₹1.43 per kg and the paddy farmers in the State should now be getting ₹29.63 per kg. However, they continue to receive only ₹28.20 per kg,” Mr. Muraleedharan said.

Mr. Sudheeran said the government was pushing farmers in the State into a debt trap. He urged the government to initiate steps to release the price of paddy procured from farmers in a timebound manner. Bishop Perumthottam called for the government to take urgent measures to address the problems faced by paddy farmers.

A protest march carried out by the members of Karshaka Morcha to the Alappuzha District Collectorate in protest against the farmer’s death was blocked by the police. Police used water cannons to disperse the protesters after they tried to overturn barricades and enter the Collectorate. A number of them were arrested.

