Protests continue in Idukki over buffer zone issue

January 09, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

The All Kerala Catholic Congress (AKCC) under the Idukki diocese and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) on Sunday jointly took out a torchlight procession at Kozhimala near Kattappana seeking a solution to the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) issue.

While Kovilmala Raman Rajamannan, the traditional king of Mannan tribe, inaugurated the lightning of torches, the Idukki diocese vicar general monsignor Jose Plachikkal inaugurated the procession.

AKCC Idukki diocese president George Koyikkal said the protest will continue until a proper solution to the buffer zone issue is found. “The houses of Mannan king Raman Rajamannan and 140 tribal families under Kanchiyar panchayat fall under the buffer zone. Tribal people in the district are facing a threat to their existence,” Mr. Koyikkal said.

“Our demand is that the government immediately withdraw the construction ban in place in the district. The sale of land and even family events such as marriages are affected,” Mr. Koyikkal said.

Meanwhile, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose announced a 10-day protest march from Kumily to Adimali over the issue.

Rassak Chooravelil, general convener of Idukki Land and Freedom Movement (ILFM), which consists of different traders’ associations, 22 farmers’ groups, and several religious and community organisations, said the movement will press ahead with their planned agitation until a solution is found. “ILFM will take out a rally of over 2,000 people at Mankulam on January 15. Similar marches will be conducted in six other centres in the district,” Mr. Chooravelil said.

When contacted, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George told The Hindu that she had submitted a detailed report to the State government six months ago. “The officials from the district are not attending the high-level meeting,” Ms. George said.