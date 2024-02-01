Protests brewing against Haj fare hike from Calicut airport

February 01, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - MALAPPPURAM

Various Muslim organisations have raised banners of protest against the move to increase the Haj flight fare from the Calicut International Airport. While the Muslim Youth League took out a march and staged a protest at Karipur on Wednesday, it was the turn of the Kerala Muslim Jamat (KMJ) on Thursday.

Hundreds of Islamic clerics wearing white clothes joined the KMJ march that started from Kolathur Junction with a prayer by Syed Sharafuddin Jamalullaili.

The police stopped the march at airport gate. Inaugurating the march, KMJ State secretary N. Ali Abdulla warned that the organisation would intensify protests if the authorities did not stop the neglect of the Calicut airport.

“We are not demanding slashing of a portion of the fare increased in the name of operating small aircraft. We are demanding parity of air fare from Kochi, Karipur, and Kannur. Efforts should be made to operate large flights from Karipur without any delay,” said Mr. Abdulla.

Presiding over the function, KMJ district president Koottambara Abdurahman Darimi said that Air India should be ready to review the tender process.

C.P. Saidalavi Chengara welcomed the gathering. P.M. Mustafa Kodur proposed a vote of thanks. Among those who led the protest were Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama Mushawara members K. Abdul Rahman Faisy and Abdul Nasar Ahsani, KMJ secretary Majeed Kakkad, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham State general secretary Abdul Hakeem Azhari, Basheer Paravannur, and Maliyekkal Sulaiman Saqafi.

MPs meet Minister

United Democratic Front (UDF) Parliament members from Kerala met Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani in New Delhi on Thursday and demanded that the Haj fare from Karipur be made at par with the fare of Kochi and Kannur airports. The MPs refused to accept the Minister’s proposal to slash 510 dollars in the Haj air fare from the Calicut airport. They stuck to their demand that all the three Haj embarkation points in Kerala should have the same rate.

Air India has quoted $1,977 for Haj journey from Calicut airport, and it remains the highest quoted rate from any airport in the country. While $1,073 was quoted from Nedumbassery, $1,068 was quoted from Kannur. Only Air India had taken part in the tender. The MPs demanded that the Ministry exercise its special powers to unify the air fare from all the three embarkation ports in the State.

Ms. Irani reportedly assured the MPs that she would get back to them after holding discussions with Air India management. Kodikkunnil Suresh, N.K. Premachandran, K. Muraleedharan, M.K. Raghavan, Benni Behanan, Anto Antony, Adoor Prakash, T.N. Pratapan, Hibi Eden, and Dean Kuriakose comprised the MPs delegation.