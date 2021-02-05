Protests at Kalady Sanskrit university against appointment of CPI (M) leader’s wife

The main campus of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady near here witnessed protests by activists of the Youth Congress and Yuvajana Morcha on February 5 against the appointment of R. Ninitha, wife of M.B. Rajesh, former MP of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), as assistant professor in the Department of Malayalam.
They shouted slogans against Vice-Chancellor P.K. Dharmarajan alleging irregularities and nepotism in her appointment. They alleged that the university authorities had denied merit while appointing CPI (M) cadres in various vacancies. The activists tried to enter the administrative block. Police prevented them from proceeding further from the main gate.
The appointment of Ms. Ninitha had ran into trouble after one of the subject experts took to social media on Thursday saying that “it was his first experience where the rank list had gone topsy-turvy”.
The candidates who had won the first two ranks were bypassed to choose Ms. Ninitha, he said. She was ranked first on the list of the candidates under the Muslim category.
The Vice-Chancellor had denied the allegations while saying that the selection process was transparent and as per the rules and regulations prescribed by the University Grants Commission. The Save University Campaign Committee had petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is the Chancellor of the varsity, against the appointment.
