Protests against SilverLine turns violent

Policemen rounding up one of the protesters during the clash over laying SilverLine survey stones at Mathottam in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Clashes at in Kozhikode, Tanalur and Chengannur

Kozhikode

The ongoing protests against the proposed semi-high-speed SilverLine project turned hostile in several parts of the State on Tuesday, resulting in clashes between affected people and the police, arrests, road blockades and suicide threats.

A clash broke out between the police and anti-K-Rail protesters at Mathottam on the outskirts of Kozhikode city after the latter tried to stop government officials from laying survey stones for the project. Local residents interfered and tried to stop the officials as they turned up unannounced to lay the stones on a house compound near the Meenchanda railway gate in the morning.

The K-Rail officials and the police tried to reason with them, but the belligerent agitators refused to disperse. The clash broke out when the police tried to forcefully remove the protestors from the scene.

The protests in and around Chengannur in Alappuzha district started with residents of Kozhuvallur, near Mulakuzha, blocking the authorities from laying marker stones. Officials of the K-rail, accompanied by a large posse of police personnel, had reached the Poothamkunnu colony in the morning. But the residents prevented them from entering the colony and staged a blockade and even raised suicide threats.

Local residents also set rubber tyres on fire when the police attempted to overcome the blockade. A fire and rescue team had to be alerted to douse the fire. The protesters also insisted on Minister Saji Cherian, who resides in their neigbourhood, reaching the spot and holding discussions with them directly.

Later, the officials had to return without laying the survey stones. Police registered cases against the protesters in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 11 activists of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Welfare Party who protested against the K-Rail at Moochikkal near Tanalur in Malappuram. The activists attempted to block the officials who reached the site to lay survey stone. A large posse of police was deployed at Moochikkal to assist the officials.

Those arrested included Muslim Youth League Tanur constituency general secretary K. Uwais, Muslim Youth League Tanur panchayat president T. Jamsheer, IUML leaders in Tanalur T.P.M. Muhsin Babu and T. Naseer and Muslim Students Federation panchayat president K. Jabir.