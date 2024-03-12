Protests against CAA continue in Kozhikode

March 12, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Organisations affiliated to the CPI(M), Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League staged protests in Kozhikode district on Monday and Tuesday against the Centre’s notification of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Tuesday night staged a ‘night march’ in various Assembly constituencies. MYL State general secretary P.K. Firos earlier told the media that the Centre had completely neglected protests against the CAA while notifying rules for implementing the Act. Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar and organisations such as the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, and the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen too issued statements against the Union government’s order.

K.K. Shailaja, the Left Democratic Front candidate for Vadakara, said in a statement that the CPI(M) would not allow the implementation of the CAA and would fight against it. M.K. Raghavan, MP, and Shafi Parambil, MLA, United Democratic Front candidates from Kozhikode and Vadakara respectively are planning to take out a ‘night march’ from the League House in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday night, organisations such as the Democratic Youth Federation of India, Youth Congress, and the Fraternity Movement staged protests in Kozhikode city.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.