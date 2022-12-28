Protests against buffer zones gather pace in Idukki

December 28, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as the Kerala government goes ahead with land surveys at various panchayats in Idukki, protests against buffer zones are gathering momentum in the district with traders and religious organisations joining the movement. The Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM) staged a two-hour road blockade of the Kottarakkara-Dindigul national highway at Kumily here on Wednesday demanding a ‘zero buffer zone’ in the district.

The movement consists of traders’ associations, 22 farmers’ groups and several religious and community organisations in the district. According to the organisers, hundreds of merchants, farmers, and members from various organisations joined the road blockade at Kumily. District president of Idukki traders’ association Sunny Paimpallil inaugurated the protest. The association’s Kumily unit president Majo Karimuttam presided.

Mr. Paimpallil said the demands of the movement include limiting buffer zones inside the forest areas, withdrawal of construction ban in Idukki and finding a proper solution to prevent man-animal conflicts. “The Supreme Court has not asked for any physical survey for the buffer zones. The government is moving to dilute the issue in the name of physical surveys,” said Mr. Paimpallil.

ILFM general convener Rassak Chooravelil said the movement was formed to find a proper solution to buffer zone and land-related issues in the hilly district. “Our demand is to implement a zero buffer zone around the sanctuaries and national parks in the district. The current survey by the State government is nothing but an eyewash to cheat poor people. The ILFM will conduct Kumily-model protests in seven other centres in the district before January 30,” said Mr. Chooravelil.

He claimed that the movement does not have political or religious overtones. “Our only demand is to solve the land-related issues in Idukki,” he added.

Three days ago, the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP) had organised a similar protest against the buffer zone issue at Kattappana.

On December 20, the All Kerala Catholic Congress (AKCC) took out a protest march and burned the new eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) map at Narakakkanam in Idukki, demanding a physical and field survey in the eco-sensitive zones.