Protesting Kottayam film school students to organise parallel academic sessions

January 09, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Even as the Kerala government decided to extend the period of shutdown order issued to the K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Thekkumthala here, the students of the institute are set to organise academic sessions “on their own” while continuing with the strike.

The initiative, titled Art of Protest, envisages organisation of classes involving eminent filmmakers in the country both online and offline. The decision comes even as the film school management has issued an order stipulating prior permission of the institute director or the administrative officer for people other than bona-fide students belonging to the batches of 2019 and 2022, faculty members and permitted staff for entering the campus.

The Art of Protest took off to a formal start with an online session on Sunday led by filmmaker Anand Gandhi. An array of other filmmakers, including Gurwinder Singh, Amal Neerad, Aashiq Abu, Don Palathara and K.P. Kumaran, have also expressed their willingness to take sessions, informed the protesters.

Meanwhile, a team of filmmakers led by Rajeev Ravi, Sanju Surendran and film editor B. Ajith Kumar visited the institute on Monday and offered support to the students in organising the Art of Protest.

Earlier on the day, activists of the Cherama Sambava Development Society and the Yuva Morcha took out a protest march to the institute

The District Collector had earlier ordered the shutdown of the institute till January 8, which has since been extended to January 15, taking into account the law-and-order issues in view of the protests. The order, however, granted exemptions to the examination schedule, if any, during the period.