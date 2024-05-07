ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters continue to disrupt driving tests in State

May 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The driving school owners’ unions, which have been opposing the reforms brought in by the State government in the driving tests, disrupted the driving tests across the State on Tuesday, demanding the complete withdrawal of the reforms. The union associated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and other outfits like the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association continued to disrupt the driving test proceedings. 

They also blocked the applicants from entering the driving test venue. Despite the police protection, the tests were disrupted at many places, with the protestors upping the ante against the revised test format. Though the State government has given a time of 3 to 6 months for implementing the revised test format, the driving school owners are of the view that the reforms should be withdrawn completely. The joint council of driving school owners associations announced a Secretariat march on May 13 demanding the scrapping of the reforms.

The State had planned to switch to the revised test format from May 1. However, due to the stiff opposition from the driving school owners, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) authorities couldn’t start the full-fledged driving tests as per the suggestions of the revised test format, although a good number of suggestions were either eased or given time to be implemented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US