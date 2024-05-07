Protesters continue to disrupt driving tests in State

May 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The driving school owners’ unions, which have been opposing the reforms brought in by the State government in the driving tests, disrupted the driving tests across the State on Tuesday, demanding the complete withdrawal of the reforms. The union associated with the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and other outfits like the All Kerala Driving School Owners Association continued to disrupt the driving test proceedings.

They also blocked the applicants from entering the driving test venue. Despite the police protection, the tests were disrupted at many places, with the protestors upping the ante against the revised test format. Though the State government has given a time of 3 to 6 months for implementing the revised test format, the driving school owners are of the view that the reforms should be withdrawn completely. The joint council of driving school owners associations announced a Secretariat march on May 13 demanding the scrapping of the reforms.

The State had planned to switch to the revised test format from May 1. However, due to the stiff opposition from the driving school owners, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) authorities couldn’t start the full-fledged driving tests as per the suggestions of the revised test format, although a good number of suggestions were either eased or given time to be implemented.

