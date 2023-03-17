Protesters booked for bid to block Kochi Mayor, CM tells Assembly

March 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A case has been registered at the Ernakulam Central police station under Sections 143, 147, 149, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a group of protesters who had attempted to prevent the Mayor from attending an emergency council meeting called at the Kochi Corporation on March 13 to discuss the crisis at Brahmapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a reply to a submission by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said the council meeting was called as it had been decided during a high-level meeting called by the Local Self-Governments Minister in the presence of the Industries Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

Considering the volatile situation at the time, the police had anticipated violence at the Kochi Corporation premises, and special security arrangements had been made there under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the Chief Minister.

A group of protesters tried to block the Mayor from entering his office, following which the police intervened and tried to clear the way for the Mayor. The protesters then turned on the police and a scuffle ensued, during which four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured.

The injured police personnel were treated at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The case wasbeing investigated into by the police, said Mr. Vijayan.