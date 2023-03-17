ADVERTISEMENT

Protesters booked for bid to block Kochi Mayor, CM tells Assembly

March 17, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Protesters allegedly attempted to prevent Mayor from emergency council meeting on March 13 to discuss Brahmapuram crisis

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been registered at the Ernakulam Central police station under Sections 143, 147, 149, 332 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a group of protesters who had attempted to prevent the Mayor from attending an emergency council meeting called at the Kochi Corporation on March 13 to discuss the crisis at Brahmapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a reply to a submission by P.V. Sreenijin, MLA, in the Assembly on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said the council meeting was called as it had been decided during a high-level meeting called by the Local Self-Governments Minister in the presence of the Industries Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

Considering the volatile situation at the time, the police had anticipated violence at the Kochi Corporation premises, and special security arrangements had been made there under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the Chief Minister.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of protesters tried to block the Mayor from entering his office, following which the police intervened and tried to clear the way for the Mayor. The protesters then turned on the police and a scuffle ensued, during which four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were injured.

The injured police personnel were treated at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The case wasbeing investigated into by the police, said Mr. Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US