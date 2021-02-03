Protester pour motor oil over Kerala High Court judge's vehicle

V. Shircy, a judge of the Kerala High Court, had rough time on Wednesday morning when a person allegedly aggrieved over the pendency of a habeas corpus petition poured motor oil over his SUV just when he was about to enter the court premises at around 9.45 a.m.
The accused was reportedly nabbed by the judge's security officer and handed over to Central police. He hails from Kottayam and his identity is yet to be confirmed as police continues to interrogate him.
His action was reportedly in protest against the delay in disposing of a habeas corpus petition regarding the disappearance of one Jasna Maria, a second year B. Com student from Pathanamthitta in March 2018.
According to police sources, the accused, who was reportedly associated with an action council seeking justice for he missing girl, was waiting near a shop on the road leading to the High Court entrance and suddenly turned up and threw motor oil over the vehicle. He was also holding a placard seeking justice for Jasna.
High Court registrar and senior police officials visited the scene. The accused is being interrogated at the Central police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath