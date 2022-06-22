Protest to be held against Agnipath scheme

Demanding that the Agnipath scheme be scrapped, members of the Left Democratic Youth Front (LDYF), an umbrella youth organisation affiliated to Left and democratic parties, will organise a protest march to Central government offices in Alappuzha at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The protesters will march from the Town Square to the post office at Iron Bridge. Later a meeting will be inaugurated by DYFI central committee member Chintha Jerome.